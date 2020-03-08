You are the owner of this article.
Class 2A state tournament capsule: Camanche vs. Monticello

022920-qc-spt-basketball-876

Camanche head coach Josh Davis calls out a play during last week's substate final against West Burlington. The Indians play Monticello in a Class 2A state quarterfinal at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Des Moines.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Class 2A state quarterfinal

Who: No. 6 Camanche (21-3) vs. No. 4 Monticello (21-2)

When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

TV: Mediacom 22

At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 8 Boyden-Hull or Woodward-Granger.

Camanche's key players: Caleb Delzell, 6-8, sr. (14.9 ppg., 8.6 rpg., 58.8% FGs); Cam Soenksen, 6-2, sr. (14.0 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 42% 3s); LJ Henderson, 6-3, sr. (11.7 ppg., 4.4 rpg., 3.2 apg.)

Monticello's key players: Justin Recker, 6-5, jr. (17.0 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3.3 apg.); Luke Lambert, 6-3, jr. (10.2 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 4.5 apg.); Tate Petersen, 5-8, fr. (9.8 ppg., 2.1 rpg., 43% 3s)

Quick hits: The River Valley Conference foes split two meetings during the regular season. Camanche won 77-55 on Jan. 14 but lost 49-45 in Monticello on Feb. 11. In the last meeting, the Indians were 12-for-25 at the foul line and fell behind double figures in the opening quarter. Monticello is making its first trip to state in 60 years. Camanche is here for the fifth time, second in four years. Monticello allows 37.8 points per game, the fewest in the 2A field. Camanche is third in the field in scoring at 70.4 points per contest. The Indians have won their three postseason games by an average of 37 points.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

