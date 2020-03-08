Class 2A state tournament capsule: Camanche vs. Monticello

Class 2A state quarterfinal

Quick hits: The River Valley Conference foes split two meetings during the regular season. Camanche won 77-55 on Jan. 14 but lost 49-45 in Monticello on Feb. 11. In the last meeting, the Indians were 12-for-25 at the foul line and fell behind double figures in the opening quarter. Monticello is making its first trip to state in 60 years. Camanche is here for the fifth time, second in four years. Monticello allows 37.8 points per game, the fewest in the 2A field. Camanche is third in the field in scoring at 70.4 points per contest. The Indians have won their three postseason games by an average of 37 points.