A tight-knit tilt turned in Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep's direction just enough to squeeze past Bellevue 79-74 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off against Springville. For more, click here.

