Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep proves to be too much for Lisbon 62-48

Lisbon was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep prevailed 62-48 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Lisbon and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep played in a 80-42 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.

