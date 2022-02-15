Clinton records sound decision over Davenport West 69-64

A tight-knit tilt turned in Clinton's direction just enough to squeeze past Davenport West 69-64 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Clinton faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West took on Bettendorf on February 4 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
