Close Encounter: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nips Davenport North 64-55

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley walked the high-wire before edging Davenport North 64-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 6.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
