Close Encounter: Cascade nips Camanche 59-50

Cascade found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Camanche 59-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
The last time Camanche and Cascade played in a 55-20 game on December 3, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 17, Camanche faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Cascade took on Goose Lake Northeast on January 17 at Cascade High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.