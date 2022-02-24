Close Encounter: Davenport Assumption nips Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 on February 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The Bobcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Knights as the first quarter ended.

Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the half.

Davenport Assumption's control showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Epworth Western Dubuque turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Davenport Assumption put the game on ice.

