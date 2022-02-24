 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Davenport Assumption nips Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Davenport Assumption didn't mind, dispatching Epworth Western Dubuque 49-46 on February 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Recently on February 17 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Bobcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-10 advantage over the Knights as the first quarter ended.

Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 28-19 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the half.

Davenport Assumption's control showed as it carried a 38-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Epworth Western Dubuque turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Davenport Assumption put the game on ice.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News