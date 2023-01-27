 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Orion nips Erie-Prophetstown 42-37

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Orion passed in a 42-37 victory at Erie-Prophetstown's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 27.

In recent action on January 20, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion took on Morrison on January 20 at Morrison High School. For results, click here.

