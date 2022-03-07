 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Taylor Ridge Rockridge nips Rockford Lutheran 57-52

Taylor Ridge Rockridge didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Rockford Lutheran 57-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Crusaders started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over the Rockets at the end of the first quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened a slim 29-19 gap over Rockford Lutheran at halftime.

The Rockets took control in the third quarter with a 45-33 advantage over the Crusaders.

Recently on March 2 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

