Closing run lifts Fulton past Riverdale to first Warkins title

ERIE — Regardless of the outcome, one thing was for certain Thursday night.
One team would walk out of here with its first Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic boys' basketball championship. The only question was, would it be Fulton or Riverdale?
With senior guard and tournament Most Valuable Player Brandon Stone taking the Rams on his back down the stretch, it looked as if Riverdale was primed to take the crown in its second Warkins title-game appearance.
But after a Stone steal and bucket with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter put Riverdale up by one, the Steamers answered emphatically with a closing 10-0 run to prevail 52-43 and earn the championship in their first Warkins title-game appearance.
"Stone is obviously very good; he was our main priority in that game," Fulton junior guard Ethan Price said of the Rams' standout, who finished with a game-high 20 points. "You've definitely got to hand it to him."
Down the stretch, though, it was Price stepping up big with a pair of 3-pointers to turn the tide as he scored 10 of his team-best 19 points in the final eight minutes.
"This is a game we needed," he said. "We're looking to go really far this year, and Riverdale was probably our first really big test. They're a really good club."
After Price hit back-to-back treys to give Fulton (15-1) a 48-43 lead with 1:26 remaining, sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff provided the exclamation point with 31.4 seconds remaining.
Scoring on a powerful two-handed dunk, Damhoff was also fouled and hit the free throw to complete the game-clinching three-point play.
"We knew Riverdale was going to keep coming at us," said the 6-foot-6 all-tournament standout, who scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth period. "It was great to get a win against them, especially in a championship game."
At the game's outset, it looked as if the Steamers were primed to run away and hide early, opening with an 11-1 run. However, Riverdale managed to close the gap to 15-6 by the end of the first quarter.
The Rams got as close as three in the second period before a buzzer-beater by Fulton's Jacob Jones put the Steamers up 22-17 at halftime. However, Riverdale now had momentum, and they used it to shave the deficit to 32-30 going into the final period.
"We've got seniors, but we're still kind of young; we're learning to play in these types of atmospheres," said Riverdale coach Alex Kelly. "This was probably the best atmosphere we've played in all year; this felt like a regional or sectional title game."
Kelly felt the huge crowd and boisterous atmosphere got to his club in the game's early moments.
"We've been trying to preach to the guys that we've got to play a full four quarters," he said. "Unfortunately, we didn't come out very well."
Erie-Prophetstown 53, Mercer County 39: Up by 11 after the first quarter, tournament host Erie-Prophetstown (7-4) then had to withstand a steady comeback by Mercer County that saw the Golden Eagles close the gap to 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
However, the Panther defense rose to the occasion down the stretch, holding MerCo (4-5) to just three points in the final eight minutes to finish a strong 3-1 week.
"I'm really proud of how our guys responded," said E-P coach Ryan Winckler. "I knew they were disappointed with the way we played against Newman in our first game. We really challenged them on what they want to be, and these last three games we played some of our best defense."
The Panthers' Kolby Franks capped an all-tournament run with 18 points, matching the Eagles' own all-tournament honoree, Owen Relander, for game-high honors. Supporting Franks' efforts was a 13-point outing from Austin Cole.
Orion 55, Amboy 45: After three Warkins losses by a combined 14 points, the Orion Chargers (3-11) ended their 2021 tournament run on a high note by pulling away in the fourth quarter to top Amboy.
Led by all-tournament standout Chance Stropes' game-high 27 points, the Chargers held a slim 41-38 lead going into the fourth quarter but rose to the occasion defensively by holding the Clippers to seven points in the final eight minutes.
Stockton 45, Morrison 44: Led by the duo of Alex Anderson (13 points) and Trey Strating (10 points), Morrison nearly rallied from a 33-25 deficit entering the fourth quarter, but Stockton held on for the win behind 24 points from all-tournament honoree Ian Broshous.