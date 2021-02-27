Clutch shooting helps Leafs hold off Blue Devils

GENESEO — In their second match-up of the pandemic shortened season, the Geneseo Maple Leafs on Saturday combined clutch late-game shooting with tough interior defense to complete the season sweep of Quincy.
Coach Brad Storm’s Geneseo team has spent the early part of the season looking for the right combination of shooting, defense and aggressiveness, and the Maple Leafs used a balanced attack from the perimeter and under the hoop to hold off a surging Blue Devil team in the second half of its 45-40 win.
With the victory, Geneseo moves to 2-7 in the Western Big 6 and overall. Quincy falls to 1-8 overall, and 1-7 in the WB6.
“We’ve had several tough losses, and we are starting to develop the consistency and formula we need to win, and last night against Galesburg we started to put some things together, which means consistency for all four quarters," Storm said. "And tonight against Quincy, were able to remain focused and deal with their press defense in the second half, and hit some big shots and free throws in clutch situations in the fourth quarter.”
The Leafs started strong, leading Quincy 8-2 midway through the first quarter, but the Blue Devils rallied to close within one, 10-9, the quarter's end. Geneseo extended its lead to 22-16 at halftime behind the play of sophomore guard Bristol Lewis, who racked up 9 points and 4 rebounds in the half.
“Bristol has played well for us this season, is gaining confidence in his shot and ability to generate the offense, and also is displaying leadership on both ends of the court," Storm said. "Quite an accomplishment for a sophomore.”
To open the second half, Quincy employed a three-quarter-court zone trapping defense to create turnovers, and capitalized on the strong play of 6-foot-5 junior Jeremiah Talton to tie the game at 30-30 after 3 quarters. The final period remained tight, with the lead switching back and forth until Geneseo senior Kyle Traphagen knocked down two critical 3-pointers, and Lewis and senior Kade Ariano hit both ends of 1-and-1s at the line to seal the win.
“I was pleased with how we were able to adjust to Quincy’s zone press, and the fact that we played tough interior defense, shutting down the lane and forcing their big guys to shoot from long range,” Storm said. “We’ve really had to put together a crash course on designing our schemes for both ends of the court with the pandemic situation and not being able to work in the summer or practice in the fall.”
Storm cited the two clutch 3-point shots by Traphagen in the final minutes of the game as testimony to the improvement of his squad.
“Those were both designed plays, and our guys didn’t panic, worked the ball to Kyle, and he stepped forward and made those big shots when we needed them," Storm said.
Geneseo was led by Lewis with 18 points, six boards and two steals, Traphagen with 13 points and three assists, and Ariano with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Quincy was paced by Talton with 14 points and seven rebounds, and senior forward Brady Rupert with 10 points, three boards and two steals.