Clutch shooting helps Leafs hold off Blue Devils

“Bristol has played well for us this season, is gaining confidence in his shot and ability to generate the offense, and also is displaying leadership on both ends of the court," Storm said. "Quite an accomplishment for a sophomore.”

To open the second half, Quincy employed a three-quarter-court zone trapping defense to create turnovers, and capitalized on the strong play of 6-foot-5 junior Jeremiah Talton to tie the game at 30-30 after 3 quarters. The final period remained tight, with the lead switching back and forth until Geneseo senior Kyle Traphagen knocked down two critical 3-pointers, and Lewis and senior Kade Ariano hit both ends of 1-and-1s at the line to seal the win.

“I was pleased with how we were able to adjust to Quincy’s zone press, and the fact that we played tough interior defense, shutting down the lane and forcing their big guys to shoot from long range,” Storm said. “We’ve really had to put together a crash course on designing our schemes for both ends of the court with the pandemic situation and not being able to work in the summer or practice in the fall.”

Storm cited the two clutch 3-point shots by Traphagen in the final minutes of the game as testimony to the improvement of his squad.