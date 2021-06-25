Coaches, players appreciate return of summer basketball

Iowa had a full season, but many of the Mississippi Athletic Conference schools were limited until after the first of the year because of virtual learning.

"We really missed out last year," Moline point guard Brock Harding said. "It is nice to get out here in the summer and figure out what we need to work on for the season."

Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark felt his team almost went into last season blindfolded with no structured summer workouts.

His squad is on target to play 20 games in June and a chance to get many things in place before the season begins in November.

"There are an awful lot of teachable moments in the summer and we missed out on that last year," Clark said. "The summer months are about finding roles, teaching them how to communicate and all those life skills we try and do through basketball.

"There are so many good messages through summer basketball where we can put together a plan for the next four to six months. We can tell guys, 'Hey, when we see you in November, here are things we want you to hone in on and get better at.'"

While winning is nice, Webber said it was just as valuable for his players to compete in front of fans again.