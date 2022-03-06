 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Coaching continuity a key part of Rockridge success

022522-qc-spt-rock-river hoops-216

Rockridge coach Andy Saey hugs Brayden Deem after the Rockets claimed a regional title recently. The Rockets play in the Sterling SuperSectional on Monday night against Rockford Lutheran.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

EDGINGTON — From the 2014-15 season up until now, the Rockridge boys' basketball coaching tree has planted deep and lasting roots.

That season was when Andy Saey joined then-head coach Toby Whiteman's staff following a one-year stint as Galva's head coach. In 2017, Saey succeeded Whiteman as the Rockets' bench leader.

With Whiteman one of Saey's assistants, along with longtime assistant and former head coach Jeff Henry, the continuity at the top has provided the foundation for the Rockets' lasting success.

"Since I've been at Rockridge, we've done a good job of handling what it takes to win on a regular basis," Saey said. "Whether it's a head coaching or an assistant's role, if you watch our games, you'll see all three of us talking to the kids and sharing in the work.

"Toby did a great job of giving me the freedom to express my thoughts and opinions when I was his assistant. When I became head coach, I wanted to keep the same approach."

In the first two years of a three-year stint as Whiteman's assistant, Saey got to be a part of the first two sectional championship teams in Rockridge boys' basketball history.

The first of those teams went on to finish third at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in 2015. The following year, the Rockets returned to the Final Four and reached the 2A title game, where they fell 61-43 to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Now, Saey has joined Whiteman as a sectional-winning coach. He entered that exclusive club last Friday when Rockridge topped Farmington 47-30 in the 2A Mendota Sectional title game.

"Toby and Jeff were both mentors for me, and I've picked up a lot of stuff from both of them," said the 2004 Kewanee High School graduate, who served four seasons as an assistant with the Boilermakers before making his head-coaching debut with Galva in 2013-14, going 15-15 in his one year with the Wildcats.

Before Saey took over at Rockridge, Henry and then Whiteman coached the Rockets, with each enjoying tremendous success as part of what has been a strong two-decade run.

Henry, who also did two stints as head coach at Alexis, went 57-27 with two regional titles in three seasons, with Whiteman going 151-26 in six seasons with four regional titles, two sectional championships and the aforementioned state runs in 2015 and '16.

"How lucky am I, to have two head coaches as my assistants?" Saey added. "I couldn't be in a better situation."

Another thing that has remained unchanged is the philosophy that guides the entire Rockridge coaching staff.

"It's not about us, it's about the kids," Saey stated. "Jeff, Toby and I give them a bit of inspiration or hope by any means."

That inspiration has helped guide the Rockets (25-6) to 14 consecutive victories and tonight's Sterling Super-Sectional showdown against Rockford Lutheran (27-6).

For Saey, the last eight years have been experience he would not trade for anything.

"I did one season at Galva before Toby convinced me to come to Rockridge to be his assistant," he said. "It's been a great experience, for me and for my family."

IHSA CLASS 2A STERLING SUPER-SECTIONAL

Tonight: Rockridge (25-6) vs. Rockford Lutheran (27-6) at 7 in the IHSA Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional at Sterling High School's Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Rockridge's postseason road: The Rockets earned three wins to take the Riverdale Regional title, rolling over West Carroll 91-14 in the first round, then topping Three Rivers West rivals Erie-Prophetstown (56-38) and Riverdale (58-52) in the semifinals and championship game, respectively. ... At the Mendota Sectional, third-seeded Rockridge topped a pair of No. 1 seeds, besting Eureka 55-48 in the semis and Farmington 47-30 in the title game.

Rockford Lutheran's postseason road: The top-seeded Crusaders won the Woodstock Marian Regional in convincing fashion with an 85-64 win over the regional hosts followed by an 85-55 title-game victory over Marengo. ... At the Marengo Sectional, Lutheran outgunned Lombard Montini for a 74-64 semifinal win, then rallied to top Rockford Christian 56-47 in the finals.

Super-sectional histories: This is Rockridge's third appearance in the super-sectional round, and the Rockets are 2-0 at this level with wins in 2015 (going on to finish third at the 2A state tournament) and '16 (finishing second at state). ... Rockford Lutheran is coming off its seventh sectional title, its first since 2015; the Crusaders have reached state six times (1991, '94, '95, 2012, '14 and '15), placing third in 2012 and fourth in 1994, 2014 and '15.

Rockridge starters -- G: Jase Whiteman (6-0 Jr., 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 2.5 spg), Brayden Deem (6-2 Sr., 2.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg) and Carson Klemme (6-2 So., 10.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.0 apg). F: Nate Henry (6-4 Sr., 19.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.0 spg) and Landon Bull (6-4 Fr., 11.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg).

Rockridge coach Andy Saey on Rockford Lutheran: "They're incredibly athletic and fast, they've got some good shooters, and they have the best point guard (junior Walter Hill) that we'll see outside of (Moline standout) Brock Harding. In each game, we have three keys, and even though their order of importance may change, they are: We have to guard and be reliant on our half-court game, win the rebound battle and take care of the ball."

Up next: Tonight's winner advances to Thursday's 2:30 p.m. semifinal round at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament in Champaign to meet the winner of tonight's Springfield Super-Sectional matchup between Monticello (29-3) and Bloomington Central Catholic (20-15).

