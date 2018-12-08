This one was there for the taking.
Even without standout guard JaMir Price, the Rock Island boys basketball team did plenty of things well Saturday night to knock off Class 3A eighth-ranked Ottawa.
The Rocks held the Pirates to a season-low point total, dominated the boards and had ample opportunities at the foul line.
Rock Island could not finish at the offensive end.
Held to 29-percent shooting and 9 of 19 from the free-throw line, coach Thom Sigel’s squad dropped a 48-43 non-conference tilt to Ottawa at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
“When you’re inept at times offensively, your defense has to be great,” Sigel said. “But I thought as a whole to hold them to 48 (points), that would have given us a great chance to win.”
Price, a Bradley recruit, was required to sit out after collecting two technical fouls in Rock Island’s conference loss to Moline on Friday night.
The Rocks missed his shot-making.
“He has the ability to go get some buckets on his own, which always makes everything easier for any coach at any level,” Sigel said, “but I looked at it as an opportunity for other guys to step in and see if we could pull off a win. We had our opportunities.”
Rock Island (5-3) misfired on 14 of its 16 shot attempts in the third quarter. It had one sequence late in the period where it missed three uncontested shots from beyond the arc.
Ottawa (8-0) wasn’t much better from the perimeter, but the Pirates did get 3-pointers from Alex Stevenson and Myles Tucker to turn a two-point lead into an eight-point margin early in the fourth quarter.
The Rocks never got closer than four points the remainder of the way.
“There wasn’t a lot of freedom of movement on the floor, and both teams guarded pretty well,” Ottawa coach Mark Cooper said. “We struggled to compete on the boards, but we made enough winning plays late in the third quarter and the fourth to get it done.”
Rock Island finished with a 39-25 advantage on the glass. Aaron Voss hauled in a dozen boards, and Tauren Holtam came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points and snatch seven boards.
“That was the main priority to bring some intensity off the bench,” Holtam said. “JaMir is good, but we also have to play without him. He’s not always going to be there for us.
“We just have to go back to practice and work on finishing.”
Ottawa’s Tyler Carson led all scorers with 19 points. Tucker finished with 11 points as the Pirates survived despite 3 of 18 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Rock Island, meanwhile, was 15 of 51 from the field. Jordan Rice buried three treys en route to 12 points, but the rest of the Rocks were a combined 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. Rock Island also missed a slew of looks around the basket and had five different players miss free throws.
“We had some decent looks,” Sigel said, “but we didn’t shoot it with confidence tonight.”