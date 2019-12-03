Cold start too much for Central to overcome

A 3-point basket by Elijah Herrion extended the Hempstead lead to 35-18 with 5:45 to go in the third quarter before the Blue Devils finally found a flow offensively.

Emarion Ellis scored 17 of his 21 points in the final two quarters, hitting a pair of shots from behind the arc to pull Central within 37-29 heading into the final quarter.

“In the second half, we made a good run to get ourselves back in the game, played together,’’ Wurdinger said. “After such a slow start to the game, we needed a few more stops. We put ourselves in a tough spot.’’

Ellis’ dunk on a break off of a midcourt steal did cut the Hempstead lead to 40-37 with 6:01 remaining, but the Mustangs’ Nick Kaesbauer answered with the fourth of his five 3-pointers to fuel a 10-4 run that allowed Hempstead to regain a 50-39 edge with just under four minutes left.

Central did pull within 50-45 on a basket by Ellis with 1:55 remaining, but was unable to score again.

Duax ended any doubt, sliding behind the Blue Devils defense for a pair of late baskets to secure the win.