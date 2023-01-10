Colgan's return highlights UT's third straight win

Playing its fourth game in five days, the United Township High School boys' basketball squad was hoping to get plenty of quality time from its reserve corps Tuesday night.

Not only did the Panthers get just that in their 64-26 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman at Don Morris Gymnasium, they got an extra highlight in the return of 6-foot-5 senior forward Jackson Colgan.

Sidelined the past two weeks with a sprained ankle, Colgan enjoyed a successful return by knocking down five of six shots and hitting four of five 3-point attempts to finish with a game-high 14 points.

"Tonight was a special night for me, coming off an injury," he said. "I didn't know what to expect, or whether I'd get in or not. I've got to give it up to everyone who took care of me during my injury."

Returning to action after Monday night's road trip to East Peoria and a wild 85-70 win over the Raiders, the Panthers did not show any signs of fatigue.

United Township hit its first four shots and scored the first 11 points of the game, then closed the period on a 17-1 run capped by a Bristol Lewis three-point play with 1.6 seconds on the clock to go up 28-3 after one.

"We got the job done tonight, and we need to do the same on Friday," said Lewis, referring to the Panthers' road trip that evening to Geneseo. "The game with East Peoria was big for us. They're a good team, and that was a big confidence boost after the game against Moline."

Now 15-4 and winners of three straight since last Friday's 56-47 setback to the Big 6-leading Maroons, the Panthers evened their conference mark at 3-3, but know they have to keep winning to keep their league title hopes alive.

"Obviously, a conference championship is nice," said Lewis, who scored all 13 of his points in the first period. "But right now, our goal is to win. What's really important is when the playoffs come around."

In the eyes of UT coach Ryan Webber, it was equally important Tuesday to play his entire roster and rest his starters for the entire second half as his club shot 59% to open a 50-16 halftime lead on the Pioneers (4-14, 1-5 Big 6).

"We're a tired bunch right now," Webber said. "Having a road trip to face one of the better teams we've played, I'm proud of this group and the way they continue to improve. We were led by our seniors, and I thought the effort was great tonight."

Among the UT reserve corps, Brody Meyers had a game-high 10 rebounds along with five points and Anass Issifou added nine points and a pair of steals.

"Everyone came in and had a huge impact," Colgan said, "played some big minutes, and let the starters rest a bit."

Senior Lincoln Dorsey led the Pioneers with nine points, with freshman Adam VanMeighem adding four rebounds.

Things do not get any easier for Alleman after Tuesday as it faces Moline Friday night at Wharton Field House, then returns to Wharton Saturday afternoon at 3:30 to face Rockridge in the QC Custom Tees Shootout.

"It was a tough night for us, and it's a tough week for us," said Alleman coach Rick Thomas. "We got blitzed from the get-go. They're really good and very quick, and they shot the lights out."