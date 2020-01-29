Competitive field ready for LTC boys basketball tournament

If the regular season thus far is any indication, the Lincoln Trail Conference boys basketball tournament should make for a wildly entertaining week.

With the LTC nearly halfway through its regular-season race, the team that is seeded fifth in the conference tournament — the United Red Storm — has been the surprise of the league up to this point, counting a 5-0 LTC mark among its 15-5 record.

This past Tuesday, fourth-seeded Ridgewood made a major statement when it traveled to Kewanee to take on top-seeded Wethersfield, and came away with a thrilling 59-58 victory, as junior Mitchell Brooks scored the winning basket with six-tenths of a second on the clock.

"We've kind of had a good run since the first of the year," said Spartans coach Bryan Brooks, whose 14-7 club has reeled off four straight wins since a 79-73 loss at Annawan in its LTC opener. "We feel like we let one slip away against Annawan, then bounced back with a nice road win at ROWVA-Williamsfield and held off a good Knoxville team last Saturday.

"Going into the LTC race, especially the tournament, the Wethersfield game is a good gauge of where we're at. I feel like we're hitting our stride and playing better as a team, but there's still a lot of room for improvement. We want to get better every game."