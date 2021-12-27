 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Complete command: Fulton thwarts all counters to defeat Morrison 65-23
0 Comments

Complete command: Fulton thwarts all counters to defeat Morrison 65-23

  • 0

Fulton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Morrison 65-23 at Morrison High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 16, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Fulton took on Warren on December 21 at Warren High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News