Complete command: Fulton thwarts all counters to defeat Morrison 65-23

Fulton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Morrison 65-23 at Morrison High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 16, Morrison faced off against Fulton and Fulton took on Warren on December 21 at Warren High School. Click here for a recap
