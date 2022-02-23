 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Complete command: Port Byron Riverdale thwarts all counters to defeat Rock Falls 71-47

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rock Falls 71-47 at Port Byron Riverdale High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 23-7 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

The Rams' shooting stomped on to a 36-17 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The Rams' upper hand showed as they carried a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News