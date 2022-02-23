Complete command: Port Byron Riverdale thwarts all counters to defeat Rock Falls 71-47

Port Byron Riverdale's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rock Falls 71-47 at Port Byron Riverdale High on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 23-7 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

The Rams' shooting stomped on to a 36-17 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The Rams' upper hand showed as they carried a 53-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

