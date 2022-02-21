Convincing fashion: Marion Linn-Mar handles Eldridge North Scott 64-42

Marion Linn-Mar left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Eldridge North Scott 64-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 21.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 18-12 lead over Eldridge North Scott.

Marion Linn-Mar's offense stormed to a 34-16 lead over Eldridge North Scott at the half.

The Lions' command showed as they carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

