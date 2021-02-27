Cornilsen, unbeaten Easton Valley roll to state

Even in the final three minutes where the River Hawks turned it over a couple of times and the fouls started to pile up, it didn’t stop the soon-to-be celebration.

“Our minds were in 15,000 different places,” Cornilsen said. “We knew we won, but there’s still that little thought in the back of your head of, 'Oh what if they come back.' That’s where we got a little sloppy.”

Cornilsen had the hand in a lot of the offense in what was a redemption game for him.

He broke his leg in the district semifinal a year ago, ending his season. The River Hawks proceeded to lose to Edgewood-Colesburg two days later in the district championship.

“We really thought last year, we had a chance to win it all,” Beck said.

That drove a fire in the 6-foot-5 forward.

Cornilsen missed his first four shots from the field but got New London sophomore Kade Benjamin stuck with three first half fouls. From there, he and 6-foot-7 Cayden Deardorff went to work.

The duo combined for 20 rebounds, one more than the Tigers (19-5) finished with as a team. Those two limited Benjamin, who came in averaging 18 points per game, to two points on just two field goal attempts.