Cornilsen, unbeaten Easton Valley roll to state

MAQUOKETA — Kaleb Cornilsen sprawled on the court in the shape of an angel. He ran over to a corner in the bleachers at Maquoketa High School and embraced family members.
Some came as short as a 45-minute drive from Davenport; others traveled from Minnesota.
The Easton Valley senior put on a show in the Class 1A substate final Saturday afternoon.
Cornilsen registered a double-double with 22 points and 14 rebounds, made his final six shots from the field and was the primary reason New London’s tallest player got in foul trouble as the No. 4 River Hawks triumphed 61-43 over the Tigers to claim their spot at the state tournament in Wells Fargo Arena for the first time since 2014.
“We’ve been working for this for four years, and for it to finally come true, it’s crazy,” Cornilsen said.
Coach Dan Beck’s squad, one that returned just a single starter from a season ago, will take an unblemished 22-0 record into Des Moines for a quarterfinal that is slated for Monday, March 8.
“I think we have so much mental toughness,” Beck said. “That’s what a lot of times gets us through. We feel fortunate to get by.”
About the only thing that went wrong for Easton Valley was the late arrival of the state qualifying banner. From the opening tip until the final buzzer, it trailed one time.
Even in the final three minutes where the River Hawks turned it over a couple of times and the fouls started to pile up, it didn’t stop the soon-to-be celebration.
“Our minds were in 15,000 different places,” Cornilsen said. “We knew we won, but there’s still that little thought in the back of your head of, 'Oh what if they come back.' That’s where we got a little sloppy.”
Cornilsen had the hand in a lot of the offense in what was a redemption game for him.
He broke his leg in the district semifinal a year ago, ending his season. The River Hawks proceeded to lose to Edgewood-Colesburg two days later in the district championship.
“We really thought last year, we had a chance to win it all,” Beck said.
That drove a fire in the 6-foot-5 forward.
Cornilsen missed his first four shots from the field but got New London sophomore Kade Benjamin stuck with three first half fouls. From there, he and 6-foot-7 Cayden Deardorff went to work.
The duo combined for 20 rebounds, one more than the Tigers (19-5) finished with as a team. Those two limited Benjamin, who came in averaging 18 points per game, to two points on just two field goal attempts.
Mixing a 1-3-1 zone with tight man-to-man defense, Easton Valley held New London to 15 made field goals on 39 attempts. The Tigers were led by 19 points from sophomore Blaise Porter.
“There were two main points in practice this week,” Cornilsen said. “Stop Blaise Porter from dribbling and shooting and get Benjamin in foul trouble. We scouted (Benjamin) like crazy.”
Up 12-11 after the opening frame, Easton Valley broke away from New London in the second, on the strength of a 9-0 run. At one stretch of about eight minutes between the second and third frames, Cornilsen scored 11 of Easton Valley's 13 points.
“I knew coming in we can expose them inside,” senior Porter Fuegen said. “It was huge.”
After the Tigers’ Camden Kasel buried a 3-pointer to make it a 9-point game in the fourth, the River Hawks outscored their opponent 18-9 and as the horn sounded, their student section stormed the court.
Fuegen finished with 14 points while his younger brother, Carson Fuegen, chipped in 10 and Deardorff ended the night with 13 points and six rebounds.
It was also redemption for the Fuegen and Gruver brothers, four consistent performers for Easton Valley’s football team that fell one game short of a trip to the 8-Player semifinals.
“I can’t mess up twice,” Porter Fuegen said.
Now, the River Hawks have their eyes set on something more than a trip to the state capital. The 2014-team went one-and-done.
“That team was a better shooting team,” Beck said. “Hopefully, we can somehow relate that game to this group and we’re bound and determined not to let that happen again.”