Bettendorf's D.J. Carton drives in under the basket past North Scott's Reece Sommers during last Monday night's game. Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss has Bettendorf No. 1 and North Scott No. 2 in his final Class 4A boys basketball poll. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt

Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press boys basketball poll, the last one of the season. "LW" is where Coss had that team on his ballot last week. The weekly rankings come out Monday afternoon:

Class 4A

1. Bettendorf (20-1, LW: 2)

2. North Scott (20-1, LW: 1)

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie (16-3, LW: 8)

4. Waukee (18-2, LW: 3)

5. Sioux City East (19-1, LW: 6)

6. Cedar Falls (16-3, LW: 7)

7. Iowa City West (15-4, LW: 4)

8. Dubuque Senior (15-3, LW: 5)

9. WDM Valley (18-4, LW: 9)

10. Des Moines North (17-4, LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Linn-Mar (14-5); Johnston (15-6); Ames (15-4); Pleasant Valley (14-7); Davenport Central (15-6)

Class 3A

1. Clear Lake (20-0, LW: 1)

2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (17-3, LW: 2)

3. Maquoketa (18-2, LW: 3)

4. Norwalk (17-4, LW: 4)

5. Fairfield (16-3, LW: 6)

6. Pella (15-5, LW: 5)

7. Oskaloosa (13-5, LW: 7)

8. Denison-Schleswig (16-4, LW: 8)

9. Gilbert (16-4, LW: NR)

10. Carroll (17-4, LW: 9)

Next five teams (in order): West Delaware (14-6); Assumption (13-8); Marion (13-5); Glenwood (14-6); LeMars (12-10)

