Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 10
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 10

020720-qc-spt-assum-ns-hoops-14.JPG

Assumption's Tyler Maro goes up for a shot over North Scott's Ty Anderson, back left, and Trent Allard during last Friday's game in The Pit.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll this week:

Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (17-1, LW: 2)

2. Iowa City West (15-2, LW: 1)

3. North Scott (16-1, LW: 3)

4. Waukee (15-2, LW: 5)

5. Waterloo West (15-2, LW: 6)

6. Cedar Falls (14-2, LW: 7)

7. Dubuque Senior (14-2, LW: 4)

8. C.B. Abe Lincoln (17-1, LW: 8)

9. Ankeny (13-4, LW: 9)

10. WDM Valley (12-5, LW: 10)

Next five (in order): Dowling Catholic (11-6); Dubuque Hempstead (13-5); Davenport Central (12-5); Southeast Polk (11-6); Sioux City East (13-4)

Class 3A

1. Carroll (16-1, LW: 3)

2. Davenport Assumption (14-3, LW: 2)

3. Norwalk (14-3, LW: 4)

4. Marion (15-3, LW: 1)

5. Mount Vernon (16-2, LW: 5)

6. Glenwood (15-3, LW: 6)

7. Clear Lake (17-2, LW: 7)

8. Pella (14-4, LW: 9)

9. MOC-Floyd Valley (16-3, LW: 10)

10. Clear Creek Amana (15-4, LW: NR)

Next five (in order): Center Point-Urbana (13-5); Central DeWitt (13-5); Winterset (13-4); Dallas Center-Grimes (13-5); Le Mars (13-5)

Class 2A

1. Treynor (18-1, LW: 2)

2. Van Meter (18-0, LW: 3)

3. West Sioux (18-1, LW: 1)

4. Camanche (16-2, LW: 4)

5. North Linn (19-0, LW: 5)

6. Boyden-Hull (17-2, LW: 6)

7. Monticello (17-2, LW: 10)

8. Dyersville Beckman (15-4, LW: 7)

9. Western Christian (15-4, LW: 8)

10. Osage (18-2, LW: NR)

Next five (in order): Woodward-Granger (17-2); Dike-New Hartford (16-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (17-2); Albia (15-2); South Central Calhoun (16-3)

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley (18-0, LW: 1)

2. West Fork (19-1, LW: 2)

3. WACO (20-0, LW: 3)

4. South O’Brien (16-3, LW: 5)

5. Lake Mills (17-2, LW: 4)

6. Algona Garrigan (17-2, LW: 6)

7. Remsen St. Mary’s (16-2, LW: 7)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-2, LW: 8)

9. Montezuma (17-2, LW: 10)

10. Springville (15-4, LW: 9)

Next five (in order): Newell-Fonda (15-4); Mount Ayr (16-2); Burlington Notre Dame (16-4); Ankeny Christian (16-3); Des Moines Grand View Christian (11-5)

