Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 10

Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll this week:
Class 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (17-1, LW: 2)
2. Iowa City West (15-2, LW: 1)
3. North Scott (16-1, LW: 3)
4. Waukee (15-2, LW: 5)
5. Waterloo West (15-2, LW: 6)
6. Cedar Falls (14-2, LW: 7)
7. Dubuque Senior (14-2, LW: 4)
8. C.B. Abe Lincoln (17-1, LW: 8)
9. Ankeny (13-4, LW: 9)
10. WDM Valley (12-5, LW: 10)
Next five (in order): Dowling Catholic (11-6); Dubuque Hempstead (13-5); Davenport Central (12-5); Southeast Polk (11-6); Sioux City East (13-4)
Class 3A
1. Carroll (16-1, LW: 3)
2. Davenport Assumption (14-3, LW: 2)
3. Norwalk (14-3, LW: 4)
4. Marion (15-3, LW: 1)
5. Mount Vernon (16-2, LW: 5)
6. Glenwood (15-3, LW: 6)
7. Clear Lake (17-2, LW: 7)
8. Pella (14-4, LW: 9)
9. MOC-Floyd Valley (16-3, LW: 10)
10. Clear Creek Amana (15-4, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Center Point-Urbana (13-5); Central DeWitt (13-5); Winterset (13-4); Dallas Center-Grimes (13-5); Le Mars (13-5)
Class 2A
1. Treynor (18-1, LW: 2)
2. Van Meter (18-0, LW: 3)
3. West Sioux (18-1, LW: 1)
4. Camanche (16-2, LW: 4)
5. North Linn (19-0, LW: 5)
6. Boyden-Hull (17-2, LW: 6)
7. Monticello (17-2, LW: 10)
8. Dyersville Beckman (15-4, LW: 7)
9. Western Christian (15-4, LW: 8)
10. Osage (18-2, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Woodward-Granger (17-2); Dike-New Hartford (16-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (17-2); Albia (15-2); South Central Calhoun (16-3)
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley (18-0, LW: 1)
2. West Fork (19-1, LW: 2)
3. WACO (20-0, LW: 3)
4. South O’Brien (16-3, LW: 5)
5. Lake Mills (17-2, LW: 4)
6. Algona Garrigan (17-2, LW: 6)
7. Remsen St. Mary’s (16-2, LW: 7)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (17-2, LW: 8)
9. Montezuma (17-2, LW: 10)
10. Springville (15-4, LW: 9)
Next five (in order): Newell-Fonda (15-4); Mount Ayr (16-2); Burlington Notre Dame (16-4); Ankeny Christian (16-3); Des Moines Grand View Christian (11-5)