Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press boys basketball poll. "LW" is where Coss had that team on his ballot last week. The weekly rankings come out Monday afternoon:
Class 4A
1. North Scott (16-0, LW: 2)
2. Bettendorf (15-1, LW: 3)
3. Cedar Falls (13-2, LW: 4)
4. Waukee (15-1, LW: 1)
5. Iowa City West (12-3, LW: 5)
6. Sioux City East (15-1, LW: 6)
7. Dubuque Senior (12-2, LW: 8)
8. Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-3, LW: 9)
9. WDM Valley (14-3, LW: 10)
10. Davenport Central (13-3, LW: 7)
Next five teams (in order): Des Moines North (13-3); Linn-Mar (10-4); Johnston (13-4); Ames (12-4); Indianola (12-3)
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (17-0, LW: 1)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-3, LW: 2)
3. Maquoketa (15-1, LW: 3)
4. Norwalk (13-3, LW: 4)
5. Pella (13-4, LW: 5)
6. West Delaware (13-4, LW: 8)
7. Fairfield (13-3, LW: 9)
8. Glenwood (12-4, LW: NR)
9. Oskaloosa (10-5, LW: 7)
10. Denison-Schleswig (12-4, LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Boone (10-5); Carroll (13-3); Gilbert (14-4); Marion (9-5); Davenport Assumption (8-7)
Class 2A
1. North Linn (17-0, LW: 1)
2. West Sioux (18-0, LW: 3)
3. Boyden-Hull (18-0, LW: 4)
4. South Hamilton (17-1, LW: 6)
5. Camanche (16-2, LW: 8)
6. Dike-New Hartford (15-1, LW: 9)
7. Pella Christian (11-6, LW: NR)
8. Van Meter (16-1, LW: 2)
9. Treynor (16-2, LW: 5)
10. Iowa City Regina (15-2, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): South Central Calhoun (18-1); Forest City (16-3); Western Christian (11-6); West Branch (14-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (13-3)
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (17-1, LW: 1)
2. Montezuma (17-0, LW: 2)
3. New London (17-0, LW: 3)
4. George-Little Rock (17-2, LW: 4)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (18-0, LW: 5)
6. Ar-We-Va, Westside (19-0, LW: 6)
7. Prince of Peace (15-1, LW: 7)
8. Stanton (18-0, LW: 8)
9. Sioux Central (17-2, LW: 9)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-2, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): South O’Brien (14-4); Easton Valley (16-3); Lynnville-Sully (14-2); Calamus-Wheatland (14-3); Mason City Newman (15-2)