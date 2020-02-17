You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 17
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 17

{{featured_button_text}}
Davenport Central at Assumption boys basketball

Davenport Central's Donovan Wakefield takes a shot over Assumption's Tyler Maro during a game last month.

 Gary Krambeck

Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press boys basketball poll:

Class 4A

1. Ankeny Centennial (19-1, LW: 1)

2. Iowa City West (17-2, LW: 2)

3. North Scott (18-1, LW: 3)

4. Waukee (17-2, LW: 4)

5. Waterloo West (17-2, LW: 5)

6. Cedar Falls (17-2, LW: 6)

7. Dubuque Senior (16-3, LW: 7)

8. C.B. Abe Lincoln (19-1, LW: 8)

9. WDM Valley (14-5, LW: 10)

10. Davenport Central (14-5, LW: NR)

Next five (in order): Dowling Catholic (13-6); Sioux City East (15-4); Indianola (17-3); Dubuque Hempstead (13-6); Ankeny (14-5)

Class 3A

1. Norwalk (16-3, LW: 3)

2. Mount Vernon (18-2, LW: 5)

3. Davenport Assumption (15-4, LW: 2)

4. MOC-Floyd Valley (18-3, LW: 9)

5. Clear Lake (18-2, LW: 7)

6. Marion (16-4, LW: 4)

7. Glenwood (16-4, LW: 6)

8. Carroll (16-3, LW: 1)

9. Central DeWitt (14-5, LW: NR)

10. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-6, LW: NR)

Next five (in order): Winterset (15-4); Pella (15-5); Clear Creek Amana (15-5); Gilbert (15-4); Ballard (14-6)

Class 2A

1. Treynor (21-1, LW: 1)

2. Van Meter (20-0, LW: 2)

3. North Linn (21-0, LW: 5)

4. Monticello (18-2, LW: 7)

5. Camanche (18-3, LW: 4)

6. West Sioux (19-2, LW: 3)

7. Boyden-Hull (18-3, LW: 6)

8. Woodward-Granger (19-2, LW: NR)

9. Osage (19-2, LW: 10)

10. Western Christian (16-5, LW: 9)

Next five (in order): Dyersville Beckman (16-5); Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2); South Central Calhoun (17-4); Des Moines Christian (16-5); AHSTW (17-4)

Class 1A

1. Easton Valley (21-0, LW: 1)

2. WACO (21-0, LW: 3)

3. South O’Brien (18-3, LW: 4)

4. Lake Mills (19-2, LW: 5)

5. Algona Garrigan (18-2, LW: 6)

6. West Fork (19-2, LW: 2)

7. Montezuma (19-2, LW: 9)

8. Remsen St. Mary’s (18-3, LW: 7)

9. Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3, LW: 8)

10. Newell-Fonda (17-4, LW: NR)

Next five (in order): Springville (16-5); Mount Ayr (18-2); Ankeny Christian (18-3); Boyer Valley (19-2); Madrid (16-5)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 19 years, the last seven at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News