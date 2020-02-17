Coss' AP boys basketball ballot for Feb. 17

Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Iowa high school Associated Press boys basketball poll:
Class 4A
1. Ankeny Centennial (19-1, LW: 1)
2. Iowa City West (17-2, LW: 2)
3. North Scott (18-1, LW: 3)
4. Waukee (17-2, LW: 4)
5. Waterloo West (17-2, LW: 5)
6. Cedar Falls (17-2, LW: 6)
7. Dubuque Senior (16-3, LW: 7)
8. C.B. Abe Lincoln (19-1, LW: 8)
9. WDM Valley (14-5, LW: 10)
10. Davenport Central (14-5, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Dowling Catholic (13-6); Sioux City East (15-4); Indianola (17-3); Dubuque Hempstead (13-6); Ankeny (14-5)
Class 3A
1. Norwalk (16-3, LW: 3)
2. Mount Vernon (18-2, LW: 5)
3. Davenport Assumption (15-4, LW: 2)
4. MOC-Floyd Valley (18-3, LW: 9)
5. Clear Lake (18-2, LW: 7)
6. Marion (16-4, LW: 4)
7. Glenwood (16-4, LW: 6)
8. Carroll (16-3, LW: 1)
9. Central DeWitt (14-5, LW: NR)
10. Dallas Center-Grimes (14-6, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Winterset (15-4); Pella (15-5); Clear Creek Amana (15-5); Gilbert (15-4); Ballard (14-6)
Class 2A
1. Treynor (21-1, LW: 1)
2. Van Meter (20-0, LW: 2)
3. North Linn (21-0, LW: 5)
4. Monticello (18-2, LW: 7)
5. Camanche (18-3, LW: 4)
6. West Sioux (19-2, LW: 3)
7. Boyden-Hull (18-3, LW: 6)
8. Woodward-Granger (19-2, LW: NR)
9. Osage (19-2, LW: 10)
10. Western Christian (16-5, LW: 9)
Next five (in order): Dyersville Beckman (16-5); Aplington-Parkersburg (19-2); South Central Calhoun (17-4); Des Moines Christian (16-5); AHSTW (17-4)
Class 1A
1. Easton Valley (21-0, LW: 1)
2. WACO (21-0, LW: 3)
3. South O’Brien (18-3, LW: 4)
4. Lake Mills (19-2, LW: 5)
5. Algona Garrigan (18-2, LW: 6)
6. West Fork (19-2, LW: 2)
7. Montezuma (19-2, LW: 9)
8. Remsen St. Mary’s (18-3, LW: 7)
9. Martensdale-St. Marys (19-3, LW: 8)
10. Newell-Fonda (17-4, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Springville (16-5); Mount Ayr (18-2); Ankeny Christian (18-3); Boyer Valley (19-2); Madrid (16-5)