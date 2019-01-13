Try 1 month for 99¢
Calamus-Wheatland's Josh Hein and Prince of Peace's Michael Matthew battle for the loose ball Friday in Wheatland. Prince of Peace beat Calamus-Wheatland 74-64. Matt Coss has the Irish eighth and Warriors 10th this week in 1A. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Associated Press Iowa boys basketball poll. "LW" refers to where Coss had that team on his ballot last week. The poll will be released Monday afternoon.

Class 4A

1. Waukee (10-0, LW: 1)

2. North Scott (12-0, LW:2)

3. Bettendorf (10-1, LW: 4)

4. Sioux City East (10-0, LW: 5)

5. Cedar Falls (8-2, LW: 9)

6. Iowa City West (8-2, LW: 3)

7. Davenport Central (10-2, LW: 6)

8. Dubuque Senior (8-2, LW: 8)

9. WDM Valley (10-2, LW: 10)

10. Des Moines North (9-2, LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-3); Johnston (8-4); Ames (8-3); Linn-Mar (6-4); Indianola (10-2)

Class 3A

1. Maquoketa (13-0, LW: 1)

2. Clear Lake (12-0, LW: 2)

3. Oskaloosa (9-2, LW: 3)

4. Carroll (9-1, LW: 5)

5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-3, LW: 4)

6. Pella (9-2, LW: 8)

7. Glenwood (9-2, LW: 9)

8. Norwalk (9-3, LW: 10)

9. Gilbert (10-2, LW: 7)

10. West Delaware (9-3, LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Fairfield (8-2); Spencer (9-3); Denison-Schleswig (8-3); Ballard (8-4); Davenport Assumption (6-5)

Class 2A

1. North Linn (12-0, LW: 1)

2. Treynor (12-0, LW: 2)

3. Van Meter (10-0, LW: 5)

4. West Sioux (12-0, LW: 6)

5. Boyden-Hull (11-0, LW: 7)

6. Camanche (11-1, LW: 3)

7. Western Christian (8-3, LW: 4)

8. South Hamilton (11-1, LW: 8)

9. Dike-New Hartford (9-1, LW: 9)

10. Iowa City Regina (10-2, LW: NR)

Next five teams (in order): South Central Calhoun (12-1); Sioux Center (8-4); Forest City (11-3); West Branch (11-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (10-3)

Class 1A

1. Grand View Christian (11-1, LW: 1)

2. George-Little Rock (12-1, LW: 2)

3. Montezuma (13-0, LW: 3)

4. New London (12-0, LW: 4)

5. Ankeny Christian Academy (11-0, LW: 5)

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside (12-0, LW: 7)

7. South O’Brien (10-2, LW: 8)

8. Clinton Prince of Peace (11-1, LW: 9)

9. Stanton (12-0, LW: 10)

10. Calamus-Wheatland (11-2, LW: 6)

Next five teams (in order): Sioux Central (10-1); Easton Valley (12-2); Martensdale-St. Marys (11-1); Algona Garrigan (10-3); Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (11-1)

