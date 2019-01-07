Try 1 month for 99¢
Bettendorf's Oliver Bakeris takes the shot between Assumption's Dylan Peeters (3) and Ray Kotula (2) last Friday. Matt Coss has the one-loss Bulldogs ranked fourth in Class 4A this week. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

After a couple weeks off, the Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll returns Monday afternoon. Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted this week and where he had teams on his last ballot in mid-December. 

CLASS 4A

1. Waukee (8-0, LB: 1)

2. North Scott (9-0, LB: 2)

3. Iowa City West (7-1, LB: 6)

4. Bettendorf (8-1, LB: 5)

5. Sioux City East (8-0, LB: 7)

6. Davenport Central (9-1, LB: 4)

7. Ames (8-1, LB: 9)

8. Dubuque Senior (6-2, LB: 10)

9. Cedar Falls (7-1, LB: NR)

10. WDM Valley (9-2, LB: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2); Des Moines North (8-2); Waterloo West (6-2); Sioux City West (7-2); Linn-Mar (3-4)

CLASS 3A

1. Maquoketa (10-0, LB: 3)

2. Clear Lake (10-0, LB: 6)

3. Oskaloosa (8-2, LB: 1)

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2, LB: 5)

5. Carroll (6-1, LB: NR)

6. ADM, Adel (7-2, LB: 7)

7. Gilbert (9-1, LB: 10)

8. Pella (7-2, LB: NR)

9. Glenwood (7-2, LB: NR)

10. Norwalk (8-3, LB: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Dubuque Wahlert (6-3); Ballard (7-2); Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-4); West Delaware (7-3); Fairfield (6-2)

CLASS 2A

1. North Linn (9-0, LB: 1)

2. Treynor (10-0, LB: 3)

3. Camanche (10-0, LB: 4)

4. Western Christian (6-2, LB: 2)

5. Van Meter (8-0, LB: 5)

6. West Sioux (10-0, LB: 6)

7. Boyden-Hull (9-0, LB: 7)

8. South Hamilton (10-1, LB: 8)

9. Dike-New Hartford (7-1, LB: NR)

10. West Branch (10-2, LB: 9)

Next five teams (in order): Unity Christian (8-2); Iowa City Regina (8-2); South Central Calhoun (10-1); Rock Valley (7-3); Pella Christian (5-4)

CLASS 1A

1. Grand View Christian (9-1, LB: 1)

2. George-Little Rock (10-1, LB: 2)

3. Montezuma (11-0, LB: 3)

4. New London (10-0, LB: 4)

5. Ankeny Christian Academy (9-0, LB: 5)

6. Calamus-Wheatland (10-1, LB: 9)

7. Ar-We-Va, Westside (10-0, LB: NR)

8. South O’Brien (8-2, LB: 7)

9. Clinton Prince of Peace (8-1, LB: NR)

10. Stanton (9-0, LB: NR)

Next five teams (in order): Algona Garrigan (8-2); Easton Valley (9-2); Sioux Central (8-1); West Fork (8-2); Mason City Newman (9-1)

