After a couple weeks off, the Iowa Associated Press boys basketball poll returns Monday afternoon. Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted this week and where he had teams on his last ballot in mid-December.
CLASS 4A
1. Waukee (8-0, LB: 1)
2. North Scott (9-0, LB: 2)
3. Iowa City West (7-1, LB: 6)
4. Bettendorf (8-1, LB: 5)
5. Sioux City East (8-0, LB: 7)
6. Davenport Central (9-1, LB: 4)
7. Ames (8-1, LB: 9)
8. Dubuque Senior (6-2, LB: 10)
9. Cedar Falls (7-1, LB: NR)
10. WDM Valley (9-2, LB: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2); Des Moines North (8-2); Waterloo West (6-2); Sioux City West (7-2); Linn-Mar (3-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Maquoketa (10-0, LB: 3)
2. Clear Lake (10-0, LB: 6)
3. Oskaloosa (8-2, LB: 1)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-2, LB: 5)
5. Carroll (6-1, LB: NR)
6. ADM, Adel (7-2, LB: 7)
7. Gilbert (9-1, LB: 10)
8. Pella (7-2, LB: NR)
9. Glenwood (7-2, LB: NR)
10. Norwalk (8-3, LB: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Dubuque Wahlert (6-3); Ballard (7-2); Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-4); West Delaware (7-3); Fairfield (6-2)
CLASS 2A
1. North Linn (9-0, LB: 1)
2. Treynor (10-0, LB: 3)
3. Camanche (10-0, LB: 4)
4. Western Christian (6-2, LB: 2)
5. Van Meter (8-0, LB: 5)
6. West Sioux (10-0, LB: 6)
7. Boyden-Hull (9-0, LB: 7)
8. South Hamilton (10-1, LB: 8)
9. Dike-New Hartford (7-1, LB: NR)
10. West Branch (10-2, LB: 9)
Next five teams (in order): Unity Christian (8-2); Iowa City Regina (8-2); South Central Calhoun (10-1); Rock Valley (7-3); Pella Christian (5-4)
CLASS 1A
1. Grand View Christian (9-1, LB: 1)
2. George-Little Rock (10-1, LB: 2)
3. Montezuma (11-0, LB: 3)
4. New London (10-0, LB: 4)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (9-0, LB: 5)
6. Calamus-Wheatland (10-1, LB: 9)
7. Ar-We-Va, Westside (10-0, LB: NR)
8. South O’Brien (8-2, LB: 7)
9. Clinton Prince of Peace (8-1, LB: NR)
10. Stanton (9-0, LB: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Algona Garrigan (8-2); Easton Valley (9-2); Sioux Central (8-1); West Fork (8-2); Mason City Newman (9-1)