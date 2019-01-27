Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Associated Press Iowa boys basketball poll. "LW" stands for where Coss had that team last week.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (13-0, LW: 1)
2. North Scott (15-0, LW: 2)
3. Bettendorf (13-1, LW: 3)
4. Cedar Falls (11-2, LW: 5)
5. Iowa City West (11-2, LW: 6)
6. Sioux City East (13-1, LW: 4)
7. Davenport Central (12-2, LW: 7)
8. Dubuque Senior (10-2, LW: 8)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-3, LW: NR)
10. WDM Valley (13-3, LW: 9)
Next five teams (in order): Des Moines North (12-3); Johnston (11-4); Ames (10-4); Linn-Mar (8-4); Indianola (11-3)
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (15-0, LW: 2)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (12-3, LW: 4)
3. Maquoketa (14-1, LW: 1)
4. Norwalk (12-3, LW: 8)
5. Pella (11-3, LW: 5)
6. Carroll (11-2, LW: 3)
7. Oskaloosa (9-4, LW: 6)
8. West Delaware (11-4, LW: 10)
9. Fairfield (12-3, LW: NR)
10. Marion (9-4, LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): Gilbert (13-3); Glenwood (11-4); Davenport Assumption (8-6); Denison-Schleswig (10-4); Benton (9-6)
Class 2A
1. North Linn (15-0, LW: 1)
2. Van Meter (14-0, LW: 2)
3. West Sioux (17-0, LW: 3)
4. Boyden-Hull (16-0, LW: 4)
5. Treynor (14-1, LW: 5)
6. South Hamilton (15-1, LW: 7)
7. Western Christian (10-4, LW: 6)
8. Camanche (14-2, LW: 8)
9. Dike-New Hartford (13-1, LW: 9)
10. Iowa City Regina (12-2, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): South Central Calhoun (15-1); Forest City (14-3); West Branch (12-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (12-3); Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (13-5)
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (15-1, LW: 1)
2. Montezuma (15-0, LW: 3)
3. New London (15-0, LW: 4)
4. George-Little Rock (15-2, LW: 2)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (14-0, LW: 5)
6. Ar-We-Va, Westside (17-0, LW: 6)
7. Clinton Prince of Peace (14-1, LW: 7)
8. Stanton (17-0, LW: 8)
9. Sioux Central (15-2, LW: 10)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-2, LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): South O’Brien (13-4); Easton Valley (14-3); Lynnville-Sully (13-2); Calamus-Wheatland (13-3); Pekin (13-2)