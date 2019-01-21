Here is a look at how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted in this week's Associated Press Iowa boys basketball poll. With a majority of games across the state postponed Friday because of weather, there wasn't a whole lot of movement. "LW" stands for where Coss had that team last week.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (11-0, LW: 1)
2. North Scott (13-0, LW: 2)
3. Bettendorf (11-1, LW: 3)
4. Sioux City East (12-0, LW: 4)
5. Cedar Falls (9-2, LW: 5)
6. Iowa City West (10-2, LW: 6)
7. Davenport Central (11-2, LW: 7)
8. Dubuque Senior (9-2, LW: 8)
9. WDM Valley (12-2, LW: 9)
10. Des Moines North (11-2, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Cedar Rapids Prairie (8-3); Johnston (9-4); Linn-Mar (7-4); Des Moines Hoover (10-4); Ankeny (9-4)
Class 3A
1. Maquoketa (14-0, LW: 1)
2. Clear Lake (13-0, LW: 2)
3. Carroll (10-1, LW: 4)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-3, LW: 5)
5. Pella (11-2, LW: 6)
6. Oskaloosa (9-3, LW: 3)
7. Glenwood (11-2, LW: 7)
8. Norwalk (11-3, LW: 8)
9. Gilbert (12-2, LW: 9)
10. West Delaware (10-4, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): Fairfield (9-3); Davenport Assumption (8-5); Storm Lake (9-4); Denison-Schleswig (8-4); Harlan (9-5)
Class 2A
1. North Linn (13-0, LW: 1)
2. Van Meter (12-0, LW: 3)
3. West Sioux (14-0, LW: 4)
4. Boyden-Hull (13-0, LW: 5)
5. Treynor (13-1, LW: 2)
6. Western Christian (9-3, LW: 7)
7. South Hamilton (12-1, LW: 8)
8. Camanche (11-2, LW: 6)
9. Dike-New Hartford (11-1, LW: 9)
10. Iowa City Regina (11-2, LW: 10)
Next five teams (in order): South Central Calhoun (13-1); Sioux Center (11-4); Forest City (13-3); West Branch (11-3); Aplington-Parkersburg (11-3)
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (14-1, LW: 1)
2. George-Little Rock (13-1, LW: 2)
3. Montezuma (14-0, LW: 3)
4. New London (15-0, LW: 4)
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (12-0, LW: 5)
6. Ar-We-Va (14-0, LW: 6)
7. Clinton Prince of Peace (12-1, LW: 8)
8. Stanton (15-0, LW: 9)
9. Calamus-Wheatland (12-2, LW: 10)
10. Sioux Central (12-1, LW: NR)
Next five teams (in order): South O’Brien (11-4); Easton Valley (13-2); Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (13-2); Pekin (13-2); Lynnville-Sully (11-2)