Coss' Iowa AP boys basketball poll
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

022319-qct-spt-camanche-bkb-008

Camanche's Zayne Feller drives against Iowa City Regina's Ashton Cook during last year's substate final. Camanche and Iowa City Regina are both in Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss' top five in Class 2A to start the year.

 John Schultz

The first Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll is scheduled to be released Monday afternoon. 

It is difficult to get a handle on things for the first couple weeks of the season given a few schools still haven't played a game yet. 

Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted this week. 

Class 4A

1. Waukee (1-0); 2. Cedar Falls (0-0); 3. Johnston (2-0); 4. Iowa City West (1-0); 5. Ankeny (2-0); 6. Dubuque Hempstead (2-0); 7. Ankeny Centennial (2-0); 8. Sioux City East (2-0); 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0); 10. North Scott (1-1)

Next five (in order): Waterloo West (1-0); Dowling Catholic (1-1); Dubuque Senior (1-0); Iowa City Liberty (1-0); Urbandale (2-0)

Class 3A

1. Norwalk (2-0); 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0); 3. Gilbert (2-0); 4. Davenport Assumption (2-0); 5. Winterset (2-0); 6. Denison-Schleswig (3-0); 7. Marion (2-0); 8. Carroll (2-0); 9. Grinnell (3-0); 10. Oskaloosa (1-1)

Next five (in order): Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0); Pella (1-1); Glenwood (2-0); MOC-Floyd Valley (1-1); Central DeWitt (2-0)

Class 2A

1. Treynor (2-0); 2. Camanche (1-0); 3. Dyersville Beckman (2-0); 4. Iowa City Regina (2-0); 5. West Sioux (2-0); 6. Monticello (3-0); 7. North Linn (1-0); 8. Pella Christian (2-0); 9. Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0); 10. Boyden-Hull (1-1)

Next five (in order): Spirit Lake (2-1); Sioux Center (1-0); Northeast (3-0); Osage (3-0); Crestwood (2-1)

Class 1A

1. Algona Garrigan (3-0); 2. Newell-Fonda (2-0); 3. Lake Mills (2-0); 4. Easton Valley (3-0); 5. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0); 6. South O'Brien (2-1); 7. West Fork (3-0) 8. Wapsie Valley (1-0); 9. Montezuma (2-0); 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-0)

Next five (in order): Alburnett (2-0); Ankeny Christian Academy (1-0); Nodaway Valley (1-1); WACO (2-0); Des Moines Grand View Christian (1-1)

Tags

Breaking News