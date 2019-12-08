Coss' Iowa AP boys basketball poll

The first Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll is scheduled to be released Monday afternoon.
It is difficult to get a handle on things for the first couple weeks of the season given a few schools still haven't played a game yet.
Here is how Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss voted this week.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (1-0); 2. Cedar Falls (0-0); 3. Johnston (2-0); 4. Iowa City West (1-0); 5. Ankeny (2-0); 6. Dubuque Hempstead (2-0); 7. Ankeny Centennial (2-0); 8. Sioux City East (2-0); 9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-0); 10. North Scott (1-1)
Next five (in order): Waterloo West (1-0); Dowling Catholic (1-1); Dubuque Senior (1-0); Iowa City Liberty (1-0); Urbandale (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Norwalk (2-0); 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0); 3. Gilbert (2-0); 4. Davenport Assumption (2-0); 5. Winterset (2-0); 6. Denison-Schleswig (3-0); 7. Marion (2-0); 8. Carroll (2-0); 9. Grinnell (3-0); 10. Oskaloosa (1-1)
Next five (in order): Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-0); Pella (1-1); Glenwood (2-0); MOC-Floyd Valley (1-1); Central DeWitt (2-0)
Class 2A
1. Treynor (2-0); 2. Camanche (1-0); 3. Dyersville Beckman (2-0); 4. Iowa City Regina (2-0); 5. West Sioux (2-0); 6. Monticello (3-0); 7. North Linn (1-0); 8. Pella Christian (2-0); 9. Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0); 10. Boyden-Hull (1-1)
Next five (in order): Spirit Lake (2-1); Sioux Center (1-0); Northeast (3-0); Osage (3-0); Crestwood (2-1)
Class 1A
1. Algona Garrigan (3-0); 2. Newell-Fonda (2-0); 3. Lake Mills (2-0); 4. Easton Valley (3-0); 5. Remsen St. Mary's (2-0); 6. South O'Brien (2-1); 7. West Fork (3-0) 8. Wapsie Valley (1-0); 9. Montezuma (2-0); 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert (0-0)
Next five (in order): Alburnett (2-0); Ankeny Christian Academy (1-0); Nodaway Valley (1-1); WACO (2-0); Des Moines Grand View Christian (1-1)