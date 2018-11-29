Try 1 month for 99¢
030718 North Scott 412
Buy Now

North Scott's Cortaviaus Seales (10), left and North Scott's Ty Anderson (32) defend as West Des Moines Valley's Luke Sueppel (14) tries to move the ball to the basket during last year's state tournament game. Seales and Anderson return this season for the Lancers. 

 Kevin E. Schmidt

The Iowa high school boys basketball season opened Monday and Tuesday for some teams. Others join the fray this weekend. 

Here is a look at Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss' preseason rankings. Next to each team is its record from last season.

The first Associated Press poll of the season is slated for Monday, Dec. 10. 

Class 4A

1. Waukee (21-5)

2. Dubuque Senior (18-5)

3. Iowa City West (21-5)

4. North Scott (20-4)

5. Des Moines Hoover (19-2)

6. Linn-Mar (13-12)

7. Des Moines North (20-4)

8. Cedar Falls (21-5)

9. Bettendorf (10-13)

10. Sioux City East (19-4)

Next five (in order): Johnston (20-4); Sioux City West (12-11); Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-12); Ames (9-13); Dowling Catholic (17-6)

Class 3A

1. Oskaloosa (23-4)

2. Glenwood (25-2)

3. Carroll (16-6)

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-7)

5. West Delaware (17-6)

6. Norwalk (22-3)

7. Spirit Lake (17-6)

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10)

9. Harlan (15-8)

10. Waverly-Shell Rock (19-8)

Next five (in order): Ballard (9-13); Marion (14-11); Davenport Assumption (13-11); Maquoketa (9-13); Sioux City Heelan (14-10)

Class 2A

1. Western Christian (21-3)

2. North Linn (28-1 in 1A)

3. Sioux Center (18-5)

4. Treynor (26-1)

5. South Hamilton (24-1)

6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (20-4)

7. Dike-New Hartford (15-8)

8. Cascade (26-1)

9. Camanche (16-7)

10. Forest City (20-3)

Next five (in order): Des Moines Christian (20-3); Van Meter (23-2); Northeast (19-6); PCM, Monroe (16-6); West Sioux (15-7)

Class 1A

1. Grand View Christian (25-1) 

2. Algona Garrigan (19-5)

3. George-Little Rock (19-7)

4. Montezuma (19-4)

5. Remsen St. Mary's (26-2)

6. New London (19-5)

7. Dunkerton (22-3)

8. Martensdale-St. Marys (19-6)

9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-9)

10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-8)

Next five (in order): South O'Brien (19-6); Ankeny Christian Academy (19-4); Don Bosco (24-4); Edgewood-Colesburg (21-5); West Fork (19-6)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.