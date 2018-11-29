The Iowa high school boys basketball season opened Monday and Tuesday for some teams. Others join the fray this weekend.
Here is a look at Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss' preseason rankings. Next to each team is its record from last season.
The first Associated Press poll of the season is slated for Monday, Dec. 10.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (21-5)
2. Dubuque Senior (18-5)
3. Iowa City West (21-5)
4. North Scott (20-4)
5. Des Moines Hoover (19-2)
6. Linn-Mar (13-12)
7. Des Moines North (20-4)
8. Cedar Falls (21-5)
9. Bettendorf (10-13)
10. Sioux City East (19-4)
Next five (in order): Johnston (20-4); Sioux City West (12-11); Cedar Rapids Prairie (10-12); Ames (9-13); Dowling Catholic (17-6)
Class 3A
1. Oskaloosa (23-4)
2. Glenwood (25-2)
3. Carroll (16-6)
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-7)
5. West Delaware (17-6)
6. Norwalk (22-3)
7. Spirit Lake (17-6)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (15-10)
9. Harlan (15-8)
10. Waverly-Shell Rock (19-8)
Next five (in order): Ballard (9-13); Marion (14-11); Davenport Assumption (13-11); Maquoketa (9-13); Sioux City Heelan (14-10)
Class 2A
1. Western Christian (21-3)
2. North Linn (28-1 in 1A)
3. Sioux Center (18-5)
4. Treynor (26-1)
5. South Hamilton (24-1)
6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (20-4)
7. Dike-New Hartford (15-8)
8. Cascade (26-1)
9. Camanche (16-7)
10. Forest City (20-3)
Next five (in order): Des Moines Christian (20-3); Van Meter (23-2); Northeast (19-6); PCM, Monroe (16-6); West Sioux (15-7)
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (25-1)
2. Algona Garrigan (19-5)
3. George-Little Rock (19-7)
4. Montezuma (19-4)
5. Remsen St. Mary's (26-2)
6. New London (19-5)
7. Dunkerton (22-3)
8. Martensdale-St. Marys (19-6)
9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-9)
10. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (15-8)
Next five (in order): South O'Brien (19-6); Ankeny Christian Academy (19-4); Don Bosco (24-4); Edgewood-Colesburg (21-5); West Fork (19-6)