Coss' prep basketball ballot for Dec. 23

The final Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll of the calendar year is expected to be released Monday afternoon.
Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted. Along with record, it is where Coss had that team on his ballot last week:
Class 4A
1. Waukee (5-0, Last week: 1)
2. Ankeny Centennial (6-0, LW: 2)
3. Dubuque Hempstead (6-0, LW: 4)
4. Waterloo West (5-1, LW: 5)
5. Iowa City West (4-1, LW: 3)
6. Dowling Catholic (5-1, LW: 6)
7. Sioux City East (7-0, LW: 7)
8. Cedar Falls (4-1, LW: 8)
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-0, LW: 9)
10. North Scott (6-1, LW: 10)
Next five (in order): Ankeny (5-1); Dubuque Senior (3-1); Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-1); C.B. Abe Lincoln (7-0); Iowa City High (3-2)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (6-0, LW: 3)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0, LW: 5)
3. Carroll (5-0, LW: 6)
4. Winterset (5-1, LW: 2)
5. Mount Vernon (6-0, LW: 7)
6. Harlan (6-0, LW: 8)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-2, LW: 1)
8. MOC-Floyd Valley (6-1, LW: NR)
9. Norwalk (4-2, LW: 4)
10. Algona (6-0, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Central DeWitt (5-1); Marion (5-1); Glenwood (5-2); Pella (4-2); Spirit Lake (5-2)
Class 2A
1. Treynor (7-0, LW: 1)
2. Dyersville Beckman (7-0, LW: 2)
3. Camanche (5-0, LW: 3)
4. West Sioux (8-0, LW: 4)
5. Iowa City Regina (5-1, LW: 5)
6. North Linn (6-0, LW: 6)
7. Boyden-Hull (5-1, LW: 9)
8. Osage (7-0, LW: NR)
9. Dike-New Hartford (6-0, LW: NR)
10. Monticello (7-1, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): East Sac County (6-0); AHSTW (8-0); Pella Christian (4-2); Aplington-Parkersburg (6-1); Van Meter (5-0)
Class 1A
1. Algona Garrigan (7-1, LW: 1)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0, LW: 2)
3. Easton Valley (7-0, LW: 3)
4. West Fork (7-0, LW: 4)
5. Montezuma (6-0, LW: 5)
6. WACO (8-0, LW: 6)
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-0, LW: 10)
8. South O’Brien (5-2, LW: 9)
9. Madrid (6-1, LW: NR)
10. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-1, LW: NR)
Next five (in order): Lake Mills (5-1); Don Bosco (4-0); CAM, Anita (6-0); MFL MarMac (7-1); Janesville (7-0)