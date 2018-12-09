The first Iowa high school boys basketball poll of the season will be released Monday afternoon by the Associated Press. Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted. "PP" is where Coss had teams in his preseason rankings.
Class 4A
1. Waukee (3-0, PP: 1)
2. Iowa City West (3-0, PP: 3)
3. Des Moines Hoover (4-0, PP: 5)
4. North Scott (3-0, PP: 4)
5. Ankeny (4-0, PP: not ranked)
6. Bettendorf (3-0, PP: 9)
7. Sioux City East (3-0, PP: 10)
8. Des Moines North (3-1, PP: 7)
9. Davenport Central (4-0, PP: not ranked)
10. Dubuque Senior (1-1, PP: 2)
Next five teams (in order): Waterloo East (4-0); Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-1); Linn-Mar (1-1); Sioux City West (3-1); West Des Moines Valley (3-1)
Class 3A
1. Oskaloosa (4-0, PP: 1)
2. West Delaware (4-0, PP: 5)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, PP: 8)
4. Marion (5-0, PP: not ranked)
5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1, PP: 4)
6. Maquoketa (5-0, PP: not ranked)
7. Glenwood (3-1, PP: 2)
8. Clear Lake (4-0, PP: not ranked)
9. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, PP: not ranked)
10. Gilbert (4-0, PP: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Norwalk (4-2); Fairfield (3-1); Denison-Schleswig (3-1); Carroll (3-1); Spirit Lake (3-1)
Class 2A
1. North Linn (4-0, PP: 2)
2. Western Christian (1-1, PP: 1)
3. Treynor (4-0, PP: 4)
4. South Hamilton (5-0, PP: 5)
5. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, PP: 7)
6. Camanche (4-0, PP: 9)
7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-0, PP: 6)
8. Unity Christian (5-0, PP: not ranked)
9. Forest City (4-0, PP: 10)
10. West Branch (5-0, PP: not ranked)
Next five teams (in order): Van Meter (3-0); Boyden-Hull (3-0); West Sioux (5-0); Sioux Center (3-1); Madrid (5-0)
Class 1A
1. Grand View Christian (3-1, PP: 1)
2. Algona Garrigan (4-0, PP: 2)
3. George-Little Rock (3-1, PP: 3)
4. Montezuma (5-0, PP: 4)
5. New London (4-0, PP: 6)
6. Dunkerton (3-0, PP: 7)
7. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0, PP: 8)
8. Ankeny Christian Academy (4-0, PP: not ranked)
9. South O'Brien (4-1, PP: not ranked)
10. Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-2, PP: 9)
Next five teams (in order): AGWSR (4-0); West Fork (3-1); Calamus-Wheatland (5-1); Easton Valley (5-0); Burlington Notre Dame (5-0)