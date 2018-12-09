Try 1 month for 99¢
120718-North-Central -BB-005
Davenport Central's Amari Porter drives to the basket against North's Jayden Houston on Friday during first-half action at Central High School. With the Blue Devils' 4-0 start, Matt Coss has Central ranked ninth in Class 4A this week. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The first Iowa high school boys basketball poll of the season will be released Monday afternoon by the Associated Press. Here is the ballot Quad-City Times sports editor Matt Coss submitted. "PP" is where Coss had teams in his preseason rankings. 

Class 4A

1. Waukee (3-0, PP: 1)

2. Iowa City West (3-0, PP: 3)

3. Des Moines Hoover (4-0, PP: 5)

4. North Scott (3-0, PP: 4)

5. Ankeny (4-0, PP: not ranked)

6. Bettendorf (3-0, PP: 9)

7. Sioux City East (3-0, PP: 10)

8. Des Moines North (3-1, PP: 7)

9. Davenport Central (4-0, PP: not ranked)

10. Dubuque Senior (1-1, PP: 2)

Next five teams (in order): Waterloo East (4-0); Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-1); Linn-Mar (1-1); Sioux City West (3-1); West Des Moines Valley (3-1)

Class 3A

1. Oskaloosa (4-0, PP: 1)

2. West Delaware (4-0, PP: 5)

3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1, PP: 8)

4. Marion (5-0, PP: not ranked)

5. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2-1, PP: 4)

6. Maquoketa (5-0, PP: not ranked)

7. Glenwood (3-1, PP: 2)

8. Clear Lake (4-0, PP: not ranked)

9. Dubuque Wahlert (2-1, PP: not ranked)

10. Gilbert (4-0, PP: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Norwalk (4-2); Fairfield (3-1); Denison-Schleswig (3-1); Carroll (3-1); Spirit Lake (3-1)

Class 2A

1. North Linn (4-0, PP: 2)

2. Western Christian (1-1, PP: 1)

3. Treynor (4-0, PP: 4)

4. South Hamilton (5-0, PP: 5)

5. Dike-New Hartford (3-0, PP: 7)

6. Camanche (4-0, PP: 9)

7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-0, PP: 6)

8. Unity Christian (5-0, PP: not ranked)

9. Forest City (4-0, PP: 10)

10. West Branch (5-0, PP: not ranked)

Next five teams (in order): Van Meter (3-0); Boyden-Hull (3-0); West Sioux (5-0); Sioux Center (3-1); Madrid (5-0)

Class 1A

1. Grand View Christian (3-1, PP: 1)

2. Algona Garrigan (4-0, PP: 2)

3. George-Little Rock (3-1, PP: 3)

4. Montezuma (5-0, PP: 4)

5. New London (4-0, PP: 6)

6. Dunkerton (3-0, PP: 7)

7. Martensdale-St. Marys (5-0, PP: 8)

8. Ankeny Christian Academy (4-0, PP: not ranked)

9. South O'Brien (4-1, PP: not ranked)

10. Council Bluffs St. Albert (2-2, PP: 9)

Next five teams (in order): AGWSR (4-0); West Fork (3-1); Calamus-Wheatland (5-1); Easton Valley (5-0); Burlington Notre Dame (5-0)

