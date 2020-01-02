Coss: The Q-C's all-decade boys basketball team

Before we embark on a new decade of high school basketball in the Quad-Cities, let's take a look back at the one that just concluded.

You could make an argument it was one of the strongest decades for individual talent on the boys side in our area.

There were three Mr. Basketball recipients in their respective states, multiple 2,000-point scorers, state champions and at least 18 players from the metro or area who have, are or will play Division I basketball.

Who was the best from this past decade? Based on statistics, team success, accolades and what I've observed over the past eight winters, there were about 30 players on my initial list.

I've narrowed it to 12.

Nicholas Baer, Bettendorf

Unlike several others who will pop up on this list, Baer was just on the varsity squad for two seasons. The Bulldogs were 49-3 and made the Final Four of the state tournament his junior and senior seasons in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

As a senior, Baer averaged 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in being named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and first team all-state by the Iowa Newspaper Association. Baer had 22 points and 12 rebounds in the semifinal loss to Iowa City West.