 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Davenport Assumption collects victory over Dubuque Wahlert 58-47

  • 0

Davenport Assumption put together a victorious gameplan to stop Dubuque Wahlert 58-47 at Davenport Assumption High on March 1 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Davenport Assumption and Dubuque Wahlert settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Davenport Assumption's offense jumped to a 30-19 lead over Dubuque Wahlert at the half.

Recently on February 24 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Epworth Western Dubuque in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News