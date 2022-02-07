Davenport Assumption overcomes Davenport North in competitive affair 52-44

Davenport Assumption poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut 52-44 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Assumption faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 27 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport Assumption's shooting moved to a 26-23 lead over Davenport North at the intermission.
Davenport Assumption's leg-up showed as it carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
