Davenport Assumption passes stress test against Bettendorf 56-43

Davenport Assumption notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Bettendorf 56-43 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 6.

The first quarter gave Davenport Assumption a 13-8 lead over Bettendorf.

The Knights opened a small 24-17 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

Davenport Assumption moved to a 36-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-19 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.