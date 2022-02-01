Davenport Assumption squeezes past Central DeWitt 61-52

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Central DeWitt 61-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Knights fought to a 26-21 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.

Central DeWitt came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Davenport Assumption 41-37.

Conditioning showed as Davenport Assumption outscored Central DeWitt 24-11 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.