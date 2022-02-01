Davenport Assumption squeezes past Central DeWitt 61-52

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Central DeWitt 61-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap
The Knights fought to a 26-21 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.
Central DeWitt came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Davenport Assumption 41-37.
Conditioning showed as Davenport Assumption outscored Central DeWitt 24-11 in the final period.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.