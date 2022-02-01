 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Assumption squeezes past Central DeWitt 61-52

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Assumption nosed past Central DeWitt 61-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 21, Central DeWitt faced off against Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 25 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap

The Knights fought to a 26-21 halftime margin at the Sabers' expense.

Central DeWitt came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Davenport Assumption 41-37.

Conditioning showed as Davenport Assumption outscored Central DeWitt 24-11 in the final period.

