Davenport Central alum promoted to head basketball coach

Ryan Hill has taken on considerably more responsibility within the Davenport Central boys basketball program the past several years.
He's helped organize the feeder program. He's run varsity practice occasionally. He's had a say with game plans and in-game substitutions.
After 10 years of serving as an assistant under Craig Wurdinger, Hill will get to make the executive decisions when it comes to Blue Devil basketball.
The Davenport Community School District board approved Hill as Central's new basketball coach at its meeting Monday night. Wurdinger stepped down in early April after spending 17 seasons as the head coach.
"I wanted to make sure I learned as much as possible before jumping into being a head coach," Hill said. "A lot goes into it. Craig did a good job of showing me the ropes and slowly providing me more of the responsibilities as we went."
Hill, 34, is a 2005 Davenport Central graduate. After getting a degree at St. Ambrose University, he spent two years on Steve Overton's staff at North before coming back to Central.
"He's a Blue Devil," Central activities director Kevin Petersen said. "This is his dream job, what he's wanted to do it, and it shows."
Petersen said Hill was very thorough and organized in his interview.
"I've been an AD for six years and I hadn't had an interview that good in a long time," Petersen admitted.
Hill has the challenge of turning around a Central program which was 5-11 this past season. He said the Blue Devils aren't far off from being back in the upper tier of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
"This year set the foundation for quite a few things coming," he said. "Our underclassmen got more varsity experience. They needed to play and develop."
The brand of basketball won't change much.
Hill said there will be some different offensive sets and minor tweaks, but Central still plans to play up-tempo and aggressive on defense.
The biggest change for Hill is having to be more of an authoritarian.
"Sometimes as the assistant coach you have a different feel with the team," Hill said. "Now being head coach, you're more of the decision maker and where the buck stops on some things."
Between his experience at North and working under Wurdinger, Hill believes he is equipped to tackle the job. Wurdinger will be a mentor, he said.
"I feel I'm prepared for quite a few things, so hopefully there are no major curveballs," he said. "Over the last 10 years, I've seen this program at different levels and seen different situations occur. I'm confident and prepared."
That's why Petersen has faith in Hill, an English teacher at the school, to move Central's program forward.
With the exception of last season, Central had won 15 games or more in four of the previous five years.
"We wanted to make sure we had somebody who understood the history of our program, understood our kids and the community that we have here," Petersen said. "He's been able to build relationships with some kids, the ones who need someone to push them and the ones who just need someone there for them.
"It is more than just being a coach. Ryan has always done that as an assistant coach and I'm confident he'll continue to do that as head coach."