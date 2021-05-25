Davenport Central alum promoted to head basketball coach

"I've been an AD for six years and I hadn't had an interview that good in a long time," Petersen admitted.

Hill has the challenge of turning around a Central program which was 5-11 this past season. He said the Blue Devils aren't far off from being back in the upper tier of the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

"This year set the foundation for quite a few things coming," he said. "Our underclassmen got more varsity experience. They needed to play and develop."

The brand of basketball won't change much.

Hill said there will be some different offensive sets and minor tweaks, but Central still plans to play up-tempo and aggressive on defense.

The biggest change for Hill is having to be more of an authoritarian.

"Sometimes as the assistant coach you have a different feel with the team," Hill said. "Now being head coach, you're more of the decision maker and where the buck stops on some things."

Between his experience at North and working under Wurdinger, Hill believes he is equipped to tackle the job. Wurdinger will be a mentor, he said.