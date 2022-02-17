Davenport Central designs winning blueprint on Muscatine 59-48

Saddled up and ready to go, Davenport Central spurred past Muscatine 59-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 12, Muscatine faced off against Fort Madison and Davenport Central took on Davenport Assumption on February 11 at Davenport Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
