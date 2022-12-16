Davenport Central gets challenged by coach, pulls off road upset against Bettendorf

After his team suffered back-to-back home losses, Davenport Central head coach Ryan Hill challenged his team during practice this week. He wanted to see more hustle and effort when his squad played on the road at Bettendorf on Friday.

The Blue Devils grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the first half and turned that into 12 more shot attempts, building a 30-18 halftime advantage as they went on to defeat the Bulldogs 55-45 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference contest.

“They came ready and responded,” Hill said. “We talked about getting second chance points, getting loose balls, and getting 50-50 balls. We just wanted to get two hands on the ball, and I thought they executed that tonight.”

Central (3-3, 2-2 MAC) got multiple shots on six possessions during the first half. On the Blue Devils’ first possession of the second quarter, Jamarion Readus missed a 3-pointer, but teammate Tsuirad Moore grabbed the offensive rebound. Readus then had his shot blocked, and Maddox Sullivan missed a putback, but Readus was there to grab the offensive rebound and put it back to put Central up 16-8.

“We were just trying to be aggressive and we wanted the ball a little bit more than the other squad,” said Moore, who grabbed six offensive rebounds in the contest. “I felt like they came out a little flat, and we took advantage of that.”

Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark agreed that his Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 MAC) were out-worked in the first half.

“Right now, we’re just struggling starting out games,” Clark said. “The same thing happened to us at DeWitt (Tuesday). I didn’t think our effort and focus was very good. I was a little surprised we came out tonight doing the same thing.”

Bettendorf’s Caden Wilkins made a pair of free throws with 7.8 seconds left in the first half to trim Central’s lead to nine, but Readus hit a long step-back 3 at the other end, and the Blue Devils led by 12 at the half.

Readus hit four 3-pointers in the first half and scored 14 of his 22 points before halftime. Charles Jones hit three 3-pointers and added 11 points in the contest. Tracy Hayslett had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals and Moore recorded seven points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils had shot just 27 percent from beyond the arc in their first five games, but went 10-for-24 from distance on Friday. Even Moore, who was 1-for-10 on the season from 3-point range and missed his first two on Friday, hit an open 3 early in the third quarter to extend Central’s lead to 10.

"I’m not shooting so well this year, so I guess they didn’t want to guard me,” Moore said. “Today we were pretty locked in and we hit them.”

Bettendorf reserve Ben Kerkoff hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and his third pulled the Bulldogs within six with just under three minutes remaining. They would get no closer, however, as Hayslett scored on a drive to the basket and Jones hit a 3-pointer to stretch the Blue Devils’ lead back to double digits.

Wilkins scored a game-high 26 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kerkoff added nine points, but no other Bulldog had more than five.

The Bulldogs won’t have long to dwell on the loss, as they’re back in action at 6 p.m. today, taking on Rock Island in the Genesis Shootout at Augustana College.

“The guys in the locker room know that that effort is not to our expectation. We’ve got to turn the page,” Clark said. “I’d like to think that’s a positive for us that we don’t have to sit on this very long. We get a chance to go out and compete tomorrow.”

Davenport Central 55, Bettendorf 45

Davenport Central;14;16;13;12;—;55

Bettendorf;8;10;11;16;—;45

Davenport Central (3-3, 2-2) — Elias Vargas 0-0 0-0 0, Tracy Hayslett 4-8 0-0 8, Brady Hanssen 0-2 0-0 0, Charles Jones 4-6 0-2 11, Tsuirad Moore 3-12 0-0 7, Jamarion Readus 7-17 3-3 22, Maddox Sullivan 1-4 0-0 3, Blake Busch 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony Gott 1-4 0-1 2. Totals 21-55 3-6 55.

Bettendorf (3-3, 2-2) — Charlie Zimmerman 0-3 0-0 0, Spencer Del Vecchio 2-5 0-0 5, Taydem Arguello 1-10 0-0 3, Jake Schulz 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Wilkins 10-22 5-6 22, Jaden Tyler 0-2 0-0 0, Jake Schrader 0-0 0-2 0, Ben Kerkoff 3-4 0-2 9, Asher Wade 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 17-50 5-10 45.

3-point goals: Davenport Central 10-24 (Readus 5-12, Jones 3-4, Moore 1-3, Sullivan 1-3, Hayslett 0-1, Hanssen 0-1), Bettendorf 6-23 (Kerkoff 3-4, Del Vecchio 1-2, Arguello 1-6, Wilkins 1-6, Zimmerman 0-3, Tyler 0-2). Rebounds: Davenport Central 32 (Moore 8), Bettendorf 29 (Wilkins 9). Turnovers: Davenport Central 8, Bettendorf 12. Total fouls: Davenport Central 12, Bettendorf 11. Fouled out: none.

Sophomores: Bettendorf 60, Davenport Central 40