Davenport Central earned a convincing 83-52 win over Muscatine on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Davenport Central and Muscatine played in a 59-48 game on February 17, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt . Click here for a recap. Davenport Central took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 7 at Davenport Central High School. For results, click here.

