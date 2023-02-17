Davenport Central edged Davenport Assumption 65-57 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central squared off with Feb. 11, 2022 at Davenport Central High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport North . For results, click here. Davenport Assumption took on Bettendorf on Feb. 10 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.

