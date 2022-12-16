Davenport Central rains down on Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central handed Bettendorf a tough 55-45 loss on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Davenport Central opened with a 14-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

