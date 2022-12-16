 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Davenport Central rains down on Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central handed Bettendorf a tough 55-45 loss on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Davenport Central opened with a 14-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 65-57 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Central took on Davenport West on December 9 at Davenport Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

