Davenport Central rains down on Bettendorf 55-45

Davenport Central handed Bettendorf a tough 55-45 loss on December 16 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Davenport Central opened with a 14-8 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils' shooting darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.
Davenport Central moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs outpointed the Blue Devils 16-12 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 65-57 game on January 28, 2022.
