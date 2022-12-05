Davenport Central rally stops Dubuque Hempstead 61-42

Davenport Central fell behind but rebounded in the first quarter of a 61-42 win over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 5.

Dubuque Hempstead showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-11 advantage over Davenport Central as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils kept a 36-27 halftime margin at the Mustangs' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Dubuque Hempstead inched back to a 42-34 deficit.

The Blue Devils held on with a 19-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.