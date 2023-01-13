Davenport Central snatches victory over Davenport Assumption 74-71

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Davenport Central chalked up in tripping Davenport Assumption 74-71 on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Davenport Central opened with a 20-10 advantage over Davenport Assumption through the first quarter.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Knights climbed back to within 32-23.
Davenport Central darted to a 51-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Knights closed the lead with a 32-23 margin in the final quarter.
