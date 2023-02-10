Davenport Central poked just enough holes in Davenport North's defense to garner a taut, 73-65 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Central faced off on January 21, 2022 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West . Click here for a recap. Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on January 31 at Davenport Central High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.