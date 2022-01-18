 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport North edges Bettendorf in snug affair 63-55
0 Comments

Davenport North edges Bettendorf in snug affair 63-55

  • 0

Davenport North didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bettendorf 63-55 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Bulldogs took a 23-21 lead over the Wildcats heading to the intermission locker room.

The Wildcats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 63-55 lead over the Bulldogs.

In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 11 at Davenport North High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News