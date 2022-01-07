 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport North escapes Davenport West 60-59
Davenport North knocked off Davenport West 60-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Wildcats a 17-10 lead over the Falcons.

Davenport North opened a modest 30-21 gap over Davenport West at halftime.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Wildcats had enough offense to deny the Falcons in the end.

