Davenport North hustles by Davenport Assumption in victory 63-48

No quarter was granted as Davenport North blunted Davenport Assumption's plans 63-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 22.
Davenport North darted in front of Davenport Assumption 18-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Wildcats' shooting darted to a 33-25 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Davenport North's power showed as it carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 11, Davenport North faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on January 17 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
