Davenport North hustles by Davenport Assumption in victory 63-48
Davenport North hustles by Davenport Assumption in victory 63-48

No quarter was granted as Davenport North blunted Davenport Assumption's plans 63-48 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 22.

Davenport North darted in front of Davenport Assumption 18-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats' shooting darted to a 33-25 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Davenport North's power showed as it carried a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

